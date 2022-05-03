THE Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela in connection with possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. The commission says the arrest is in relation to a case in which Chitotela, whilst serving as Housing and Infrastructure Minister, was in May 2019 arrested and charged with nine charges, but entered a settlement agreement with the then Commission management in the previous government. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the Commission under new Management had reviewed the matter and found…...



