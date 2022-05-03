HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says there are some senior medical officers at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) who are forever on WhatsApp or watching TV as patients wait for service. And Masebo says government will not be exploited by local suppliers who want to sell drugs at three times the normal price. Meanwhile, Zambia has lost more than 300 health workers due to COVID-19. Speaking during a briefing, Monday, Masebo said there were some senior medical officers at UTH who were forever on WhatsApp or watching TV as patients waited…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.