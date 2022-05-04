Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda addresses journalists at East Park Mall during this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration in Lusaka on May 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INFORMATION and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda says her ministry is in the process of re-submitting the Access to Information Bill to the Ministry of Justice after taking into account stakeholder submissions. And Kasanda says there has been a worrying escalation in the spread of fake news with the coming of social media. Meanwhile, Media Liaison Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma has called on government to remove VAT on newspapers as it is crippling most newspaper companies. Speaking during World Press Freedom Day celebrations, Tuesday, Kasanda, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson,…...