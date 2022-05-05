Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has wondered why civil society organisations and the church are now silent despite the “many constitutional breaches” by UPND when they used to speak out over even minor breaches during PF’s tenure. And Mundubile has called on the international community to look into the manner in which PF members are being treated. In an interview, Mundubile said CSOs and church-led organisations should comment on matters from a neutral point of view to avoid being found in a situation where they were now…...