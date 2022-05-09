THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a Quantity Surveyor in the construction of the FTJ University for fraudulent facilitation of payment valued at $29,186,169.09. And Joseph Ngulube has been jointly charged with Joseph Phiri, an Architect at the ministry of higher education, who was recently arrested for a similar offence. In a statement, Monday, ACC chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono said Ngulube had since been detained at Ridgeway Police Station and would appear in court on Tuesday. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Joseph Ngulube, Quantity Surveyor in the construction…...

