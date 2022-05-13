PF vice president Given Lubinda addresses journalists during a press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka on September 3, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says the UPND government is making electricity unattainable for the poor. Meanwhile, PF member Geofrey Bwamba Mwamba says he will never rejoin UPND. At a media briefing, Thursday, Lubinda expressed disappointment in Zesco’s intention to hike connection fees by over 500 per cent. “This government has decided that they are going to increase connection fees in low density areas by 600 percent. A connection of a single phase has increased from K769 to K4,600. That is a 589 percent increase. In a country where the…...