President Hakainde Hichilema with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment to Zambia Jose W. Fernandez at State House on May 12, 2022

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the new dawn government is not trying to change the country’s values by aligning them with American values. Speaking when he met US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, Jose Fernandez, President Hichilema said UPND would ensure that democratic values were enhanced. “Zambia is a democratic country, it is a country anchored on the rule of law. It is a country that respects human rights, liberties and freedoms. This new government will do its best to ensure that the country continues to advance…...