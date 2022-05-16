LUSAKA town clerk Alex Mwansa says the authority has revoked the planning permission granted to Hass Petroleum Zambia Limited for the construction of a filling station at the Lusaka play house. But Lusaka Cooperative Society, the society running the Lusaka Play House, has vowed to protect the facility and run it as a business venture until such a time when it is declared a national heritage site. In a letter dated May 12, 2022, addressed to Hass Petroleum Zambia Limited, Mwansa said the decision was due to the public interest…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.