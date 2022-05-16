LUSAKA town clerk Alex Mwansa says the authority has revoked the planning permission granted to Hass Petroleum Zambia Limited for the construction of a filling station at the Lusaka play house. But Lusaka Cooperative Society, the society running the Lusaka Play House, has vowed to protect the facility and run it as a business venture until such a time when it is declared a national heritage site. In a letter dated May 12, 2022, addressed to Hass Petroleum Zambia Limited, Mwansa said the decision was due to the public interest…...
