INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says PF is being childish by singling out former finance minister Felix Mutati in the FTJ University saga just because he is part of the UPND government. And Milupi says PF will only rebrand once they accept that what they were running was a criminal organisation in terms of corruption. On Thursday, acting PF president Given Lubinda said government should ask Mutati about the FTJ University because he was finance minister when the project started. But responding to this in a statement,…...



