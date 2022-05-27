VEDANTA Zambia Corporate Communications Director Masuzyo Ndhlovu says workers at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) will receive a 20 percent salary increment in the first three months once the firm gains back control of the mining company. And Ndhlovu says KCM owes US$220 million to suppliers in unpaid arrears as of May 2019. Meanwhile, Ndhlovu has dispelled claims that Vedanta funded the UPND campaigns, saying there was previously no relationship between the parties. Speaking when he was featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Thursday, Ndhlovu said workers were an important…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.