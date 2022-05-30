PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube says President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to pardon Gregory Chifire was illegal, unconstitutional and null and void. And Ngulube says once there’s a change of government, Chifire must run away again because his warrant of arrest him is still active as it was never executed. Recently, President Hichilema pardoned 2,045 inmates to commemorate Africa Freedom Day, among them Chifire who was jailed for six years by the Supreme Court for contempt. Chifire, however, had gone in exile before the sentence was passed down. In an interview, Sunday,…...



