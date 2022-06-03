UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says the marginal increment in the price of petrol is going to affect the cost of living, but not as much. And Imenda says at least government has cushioned the high cost of living by offering free education, but that everybody seems to ignore that and take it for granted. Commenting on the upward adjustment in the price of petrol by K0.80 per litre, Imenda said the price of diesel had at least been maintained and people needed to understand. “The price of diesel…...



