The Lusaka Fire Brigade was this evening involved in putting out a fire at the News Diggers offices in Rhodes Park, Lusaka.

The fire that started in the conference room at around 18:30, destroyed office furniture and some other valuables before it was put out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

“What we can say at this stage is that we have survived a fire incident. We don’t know what started it and we will wait for an investigation and assessment to be done. In terms of damage, office furniture was damaged, and of course the window and main entrance were broken as the officers tried to gain emergency entry into the office to put out the fire. We are grateful for their quick response,” said General Manager Elias Banda who was on site during the operation.