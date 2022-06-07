Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says he believes that the transfer of 10 Magistrates is meant to enhance efficiency in the Judiciary. Speaking on Diamond TV’s Costa programme, Sunday, Haimbe said the transfer was purely administrative. “Administratively, the Judiciary is entitled to determine where its officers must sit from time to time. That is purely a judicial function, for the Judiciary to do in recommendation and in consultation with the Judicial Service Commission and with the Judicial Complaints Commission, in an event that there is a complaint against the judge. So…...