SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says it is unfortunate that the new dawn government regards some magistrates and judges who served under the previous administration as former ruling party cadres. And Kampyongo says Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba should not allow incompetent officers to investigate cases, charging that a police officer colluded with a prime suspect in order to incriminate him. Meanwhile, Kampyongo says God will bless PF with a good leader. The Chinsali Magistrates’ Court yesterday acquitted Kampyongo and five of his co-accused in a matter…...



