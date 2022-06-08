GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka has questioned why the PF government paid $30 million to China Jiangxi for the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway when it had cancelled the financing agreement. And Lifuka says the UPND government needs to undertake a thorough audit of all infrastructure projects from 2011 to 2021. Yesterday, former housing and infrastructure development minister Vincent Mwale confirmed that works on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway were not executed despite making a $30 million payment as counterpart funding to China Jiangxi because government wanted to change the mode…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.