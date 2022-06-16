VARIOUS media owners have rejected the Zambia Media Council Bill, calling for its withdrawal. The media owners have instead insisted on self regulation of the media, arguing that statutory regulation would infringe on their rights. At a round table discussion, Wednesday, Media Owners Association of Zambia (MOAZ) president Evans Banda said media owners believed self-regulation was the way to go. “The Media Owners Association of Zambia regrets that two influential organisations in Zambia’s media space have withdrawn their participation from the Media Self-Regulation Technical Working Group (TWG). The mandate of…...



