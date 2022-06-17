MEMBERS of parliament on Wednesday voted against a motion to urge government to urgently amend the 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) guidelines. In his debate, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said the motion was mischievous as it was intended to mislead the public that the PF cared more than government. The motion was moved by Chama North PF member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo who said the CDF guidelines were bureaucratic and needed to be urgently amended. However, 79 members of parliament rejected it while only 54 MPs…...



