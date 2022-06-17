NKANA Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu says one must be stupid to think that there are no accidents happening which are linked to the Black Mountain. But Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has insisted that there are no accidents happening at the Black Mountain. In an interview, Mpundu said there had been more than four accidents, some fatal, which were connected to the Black Mountain as some youths were jumping into moving trucks to be able to pick some chrome. “They should not say there are no…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.