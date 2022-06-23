THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) says only the courts of law are legally mandated to hand down prescribed punishments to suspects, which does not include a “few slaps” even when they are convicted of an offence. And the Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has urged human rights lawyers to sue the State for compensation on behalf of the tortured Luapula youths, even as they face the consequences of their actions. Last week, police arrested two youths who filmed themselves insulting President Hakainde Hichilema on the shores of Lake Mweru and…...



