UPND Alliance member Nason Msoni says all presidents of political parties which are in the UPND Alliance must be given jobs because they did not risk their lives for nothing. And Msoni has warned that if government does not heed to this, the aggrieved alliance members will start meeting representatives of foreign governments to lament about how President Hakainde Hichilema has betrayed them. Last week, UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi said the alliance was well represented in government, with five members holding senior positions in Cabinet. “There are members of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.