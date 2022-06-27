Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo addresses Chiefs during the orientation meeting for the 6th House of Chiefs at Mika Convention Centre on March 21, 2022 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says there is no need to change the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) guidelines. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Morning Live programme, Friday, Nkombo said that there was no CDF guideline which had a bottleneck. “Why would it be that Kaputa constituency is ahead of many other constituencies which I don’t want to name now because at the end of the day I may sound as though I’m targeting people, but there are certain constituencies and local authorities that have been behind…....