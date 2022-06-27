THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says it will cooperate with the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to ensure that law firms involved in financial and economic crimes are thoroughly investigated and sanctions meted out where wrongdoing is proved. Last week, the FIC highlighted how some law firms were involved in money laundering and fraud. This was illustrated in three case studies presented in the 2021 Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Trends Report. And in a statement, Sunday, LAZ honorary secretary Sokwani Chilembo said the legal profession would play its role…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.