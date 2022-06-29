FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says the recent interaction between President Hakainde Hichilema and Edgar Lungu during Sikota Wina’s funeral service does not mean the two are in good books, describing the chit-chat as “public relations”. In an interview, Mwila said people should not expect Lungu to be in good books with President Hichilema when his family was being harassed. “If you look at the whole circus for all the investigations, they are not trying to harass the children, they are harassing former president Edgar Lungu. It is more…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.