Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali speaks shortly after revealing Zambia Airways' first aircraft at KKIA on November 29, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says the government is not against online car hailing services and has no intentions to stifle youth innovation. And Tayali says he has ordered the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to call online taxi service owners for a meeting in order to chart the best way forward. Responding to a question from PF Kantanshi member of parliament Anthony Mumba, who wanted to find out whether government was aware that compelling online car hailing services to register with Road Transport and Safety Agency…...