CHIEF government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says Zambia’s attainment of a single-digit inflation rate gives credence that UPND has set the country on a clear path of economic growth. And Kasanda says it’s just a matter of time before Zambians can begin to witness cheaper prices once the economic gains recorded begin trickling down to the general populace. In a statement, Friday, Kasanda said despite major economies in the world experiencing increasing inflationary levels, the Zambian inflation rate dropped from 10.2 percent in May to 9.7 percent in June. “Zambia’s attainment…...



