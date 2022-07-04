THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it will announce proposed changes in bus fares during the course of this week, following a recent increase in fuel pump prices.

In a statement, Monday, RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga said the proposed adjustment in bus fares would be effected after approval by all concerned stakeholders, including the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

“The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and bus operators have concluded a consultative meeting to consider the proposed adjustment in bus fares following the increase in fuel pump price announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) recently. The proposed adjustment in bus fares will be effected after approval by all concerned stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport and Logistics. Therefore, the Agency will be announcing proposed changes in bus fares in the course of this week. The ERB increased the fuel pump prices by K1.80 per litre for petrol and K2.37 per litre for diesel with effect from 1st July, 2022,” stated Mubanga.