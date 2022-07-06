Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanely Kakubo has announced that Italian President Sergio Mattarella will undertake an official visit to Zambia from July 6 to 8. In a statement, Tuesday, Kakubo said President Mattarella was expected to hold bilateral talks with President Hakainde Hichilema and also address the National Assembly of Zambia on July 7. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that His Excellency, Mr. Sergio Mattarella, President of the Republic of Italy will undertake an Official Visit to Zambia from…...