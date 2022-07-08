Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has clarified that the alleged gassing incident at Wesley Nyirenda primary school in Kamfinsa constituency was as a result of smoke from psychotropic substances which some unruly youths were smoking near the classroom windows. And Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says he will inform the nation, through Parliament, on the progress made in the investigations into the 2020 gassing incidences. Mwiimbu was responding to a question from Kamfinsa PF member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe who wanted to know whether government was aware that 12 pupils at…...