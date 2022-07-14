THE corruption fight has gotten real, they are now crying loudest because the law is blind to who one is, says Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya. And Bwalya says political lives of certain individuals were killed a long time ago by Zambians, arguing that it has nothing to do with law enforcement agencies. Former president Edgar Lungu on Tuesday spent some time venting his frustrations following the summoning of his children and wife Esther for interrogations, saying he knows that the law enforcement agencies will soon pounce on him. And President…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.