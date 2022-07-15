CHAIRPERSON of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat says the various crises Africa is currently facing require leaders to adopt different approaches in order to improve the economic and corporate governance of the continent. Speaking during the opening of the 41st ordinary session of the Executive Council of the African Union, Thursday, Mahamat said the meeting was being held in an atmosphere which was marred by various crises like the COVID-19 outbreak, Ukraine and Russia conflict, among others. “This meeting is being held in an atmosphere which is marred…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.