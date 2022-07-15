Education Minister Douglas Syakalima speaks at the 12th annual Pan African Literacy For All (PALFA) conference at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on October 19, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says 30,496 teachers have been recruited in the 2022 teacher recruitment programme. And Syakalima says the full list of successful candidates will be published in the both print and electronic media. Speaking at a media briefing, Thursday, Syakalima said government had secured additional resources for the recruitment of more teachers to be selected from the already created database. “Government has secured additional resources for the recruitment of more teachers, these will be selected from the 100,877 candidates that are already in our database. I have come…...