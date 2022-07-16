ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe speaks to journalists shortly after seizure of some property belonging to former Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri in Silverest area in Chongwe on May 18, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission says the Lusaka High Court has dismissed an application by Ndozo Lodge in which it was seeking permission to commence judicial review against a Restriction Notice issued on its Bank Accounts.

In a statement, Friday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the court ruled that the mode of commencement of the application against the Commission was wrong as it was not in conformity with the provisions of the law.

“The Lusaka High Court has dismissed an application made by Ndozo Lodge for leave to commence judicial review against a Restriction Notice issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission on their Bank Accounts. In the application before High Court Judge Justice Suzane Wanjelani, Ndozo Lodge Limited together with Ndozo Trading Company Limited, Mulozi Trading Company Limited and Salifya Marketing Company Limited sued the Commission seeking an order for permission to commence judicial review against a Restriction Notice issued by the Commission under Section 60 (5) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. The above companies argued that they needed to be accorded a chance to be heard before the ACC Director-General proceeded to restrict their Bank Accounts held by Investrust Bank PLC, Standard Chartered Bank PLC and Zambia National Commercial Bank PLC,” stated Chibwe.

“In her ruling dated 29th June 2022, Judge Wanjelani ruled that the mode of commencement of the application against the Commission was wrong as it was not in conformity with the provisions of the law. The Commission has been investigating matters in relation to the above-mentioned firms and it became necessary to restrict their bank accounts as a common practice. This is provided for under section 60 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 which gives the Director-General powers to issue a Restriction Notice to preserve and protect any property which is a subject of an investigation.”