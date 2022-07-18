VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says fluctuations in the cost of goods, in very small margins, will continue but opposition members of parliament must not paint a perception that Zambians are suffering so much. And Vice-President Nalumango has urged Zambians with evidence that some ministers are corrupt must report them because government will have no sacred cows. Speaking during the Vice-President’s question time in Parliament, Friday, Vice-President Nalumango said opposition MPs wanted to paint a perception that people were suffering so much. “I would call this as tedious repetition because we should…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.