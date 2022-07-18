INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has confirmed that government has procured 30 traffic vehicles to enhance traffic management in the country. A video has been circulating on social media showing a truck loaded with brand new Zambia Police-branded vehicles. In an interview, Kajoba said the vehicles were supposed to be used for the AU summit before they could be distributed countrywide. “Yes, we have bought. The government has bought 30 traffic vehicles to enhance traffic management in the country. They are supposed to be used for the AU summit…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.