LEADER of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says a number of PF members of parliament were eager to attend the 4th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Summit and it’s unfortunate that they didn’t get invitations. Meanwhile, PF presidential hopeful Emmanuel Mwamba has commended government for successfully hosting the African 4th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, but that few issues could’ve been done better like the involvement of the opposition. In an interview after the opening session of the 4th Mid-Year Coordination Summit, Sunday, Mundubile said members of parliament would have drawn some…...
