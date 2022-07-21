FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to forego his salary for 11 months isn’t something to celebrate because he still gets free things like his new suits and food. Commenting on UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s statement that President Hichilema had gone 11 months without pay, Mwila said former president Edgar Lungu also donated his salary at one point. “The problem with President Hakainde Hichilema is he thinks that what he is doing has happened for the first time, no. [Kenneth] Kaunda was imprisoned for so…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.