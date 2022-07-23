FOURTEEN Mkushi residents have been arrested for operating pharmacies without certificates of registration. The suspects were arrested during a surveillance routine inspection directed towards curbing the sale of medicine and allied substances in unregistered outlets undertaken by ZAMRA inspectors in collaboration with DEC officers. In a statement, Friday, ZAMRA public relations officer Ludovic Mwape said the fourteen were arrested for abrogating Section 14(1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013. “Fourteen people of Mkushi district in Central province have been arrested for operating pharmacies without certificates…...



