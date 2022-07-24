TOURISM Minister Rodney Sikumba says some AU delegates could not visit Zambia’s tourist sites because they had to go back to their respective countries immediately after the meeting. And Sikumba says the just-ended AU Mid-Year coordination meeting was a success. In an interview, Sikumba, however, expressed optimism that most of the delegates would return after seeing how hospitable it was. “If you notice how the schedule was, the summit was very busy. Every single day we were leaving that place as late as 21, 22:00 hours for the two days…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.