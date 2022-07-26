ANTI-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Gilbert Phiri says it’s not ending very well for people who served in public offices and engaged in corrupt activities because they now have to face a revived Commission. Speaking during the quasi-government institutions and statutory bodies meeting, Phiri urged public office bearers to always think about how it would end for them before involving themselves in corruption, vowing that under his watch, even erring current office holders would be probed. “Simply to say that this quote I must attribute it to actually the now…...



