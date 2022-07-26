ACTING PF president Given Lubinda has urged those who believed in Edgar Lungu’s leadership to turn up at DEC offices today to offer solidarity to former first lady Esther as she appears for questioning. But Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has warned PF against going ahead with that plan, saying by doing so, they will be committing an offence of unlawful assembly. Speaking when he received a petition from PF women, Sunday, Lubinda challenged law enforcement agencies to use force on him first if they intended to “touch” Lungu…....



