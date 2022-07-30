GOVERNMENT has disclosed that it has canceled some loan-financed projects to address the current debt challenges, among them the Smart Zambia Phase II project, Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage, FTJ Luapula University and Medical Equipment purchase. Other canceled projects include; Elbit $400M-Ashra Loan and Elbit Hermes Facility B, the Digital Terrestrial Television Broadcasting Systems in Zambia, rehabilitation of urban roads phase III, supplies to Zambia Police, among others. In a statement released, Friday, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa stated that a few critical projects were being re-scoped to facilitate completion of…...



