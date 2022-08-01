THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will on Tuesday undertake a two-day State Visit to Tanzania at the invitation of that country’s President, Samia Suluhu Hassan. In a statement, Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo said during the visit, the two leaders would discuss issues relating to TAZARA, TAZAMA Pipelines Limited, and the Nakonde-Tunduma One Stop Border Post. He said the President would also tour the Dar-es-Salaam Port, Dar-es-Salaam Standard Main Gauge Railway Station, TAZAMA Pipelines Limited and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.