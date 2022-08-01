THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will on Tuesday undertake a two-day State Visit to Tanzania at the invitation of that country’s President, Samia Suluhu Hassan. In a statement, Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo said during the visit, the two leaders would discuss issues relating to TAZARA, TAZAMA Pipelines Limited, and the Nakonde-Tunduma One Stop Border Post. He said the President would also tour the Dar-es-Salaam Port, Dar-es-Salaam Standard Main Gauge Railway Station, TAZAMA Pipelines Limited and…...
Menu