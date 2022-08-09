UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says believing in PF again is like trusting a wizard who claims to have changed after killing several people. And Mweetwa says instead of continuing to apologise, PF should be disbanded and its members should join other opposition parties, while the “finest brains” can join UPND. Commenting on PF national chairperson Davies Chama’s remarks that given another chance to rule in 2026, Zambians would see a totally changed PF because the former ruling party had repented, Mweetwa said Chama was daydreaming because it was difficult for Zambians to trust PF again. “PF learnt a hard lesson but we are hesitant to take them for their word because action speaks louder than words. These are people who…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.