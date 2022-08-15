PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians voted wisely in the last general election as evidenced by the many things UPND has achieved, urging citizens that they should never go backwards. And President Hichilema has insisted that the culture of sitting and waiting for handouts is unsustainable. Speaking at the airport shortly after arriving in Kasama, Friday, President Hichilema thanked Zambians for voting for his party a year ago. “I want to repeat what I have said, particularly because today is the 12th of August, particularly because this is the day you went to vote, to vote for new leadership and you voted well, you voted wisely. You voted for democracy, you voted for peace, you voted for law and order. How…...



