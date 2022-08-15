ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says by next year, even the “useful idiots” will realise that UPND is a failed government. In an interview, Lubinda described the one year of UPND’s leadership as a lost “decade”. “In this one year, we have lost a decade because what people would have expected to see is expansion on all the works that the PF did, but instead we are seeing reversals. It is not a lost year, it is a lost decade. We are seeing a government that is doing worse than what they were criticising. They were criticising [PF] for borrowing, in one year how much have they borrowed and how much do they want to borrow? In one year they…...
Menu