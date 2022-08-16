FORMER solicitor general Abraham Mwansa, who is representing Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Siyunyi, says the DPP’s request for President Hakainde Hichilema to remove the Oath of Secrecy was not general but specific to the matters raised against her. And Mwansa has described Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha’s response to the response as unconstitutional. But Kabesha says it is constitutional for him to respond on the President’s behalf. In April, Siyuni wrote to the Judicial Complaints Commission informing them that she had sought clearance from President Hichilema to freely respond to the various complaints against her without being constrained by the oath of secrecy. In a letter dated April 25, 2022, addressed to the JCC Chairperson, Siyunyi said she would only…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.