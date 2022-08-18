POLICE have arrested a PF cadre for allegedly stealing one of former president Edgar Lungu’s television sets, while his accomplice is still on the run. In a statement, Thursday, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said the two suspects were known to have been frequenting Lungu’s residence. He said Angel Chipasha of Chipata compound was arrested on August 14 after a raid was conducted at his place where one television set was recovered. “Following the burglary and theft that occurred on 9th August, 2022 at the former president, his excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s residence where two Television Sets were stolen, the Zambia Police Service had instituted vigorous investigations into the matter. I wish to update the nation that on…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.