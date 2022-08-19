THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested former deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at over $2 million and K1.5 million. And the commission has seized the 10 Higer buses which Katanga allegedly bought at USD 203,000 each using funds reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and also cash in her company bank account in the sum of over K1.5 million. In a statement, Friday, DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga said Katanga was on Police bond and would appear in court soon. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested a former deputy Inspector General of Police…...



