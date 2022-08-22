FORMER Konkola Copper Mines provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu has submitted that during his tenure at KCM, he only drew about US$6.4 million from the mining company’s operation accounts and an advance against commission in the form of US$1.5 million, paid pursuant to the remuneration agreement. He has further submitted to the Lusaka High Court that the said drawings and advances were deductible from his total commission, the sum of about US$102,500,000. Meanwhile, Lungu’s law firm, Lungu Simwanza and Company, has submitted to the court that the money which was transferred into its trust account under the sole control and custody of Lungu, is being held as a lien for unpaid invoices and expenses for services rendered. This is a matter…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.